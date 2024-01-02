Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

SPLP stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $852.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76.

Steel Partners’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 9th. The 12500-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 9th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $492.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after buying an additional 267,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

