Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

SXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI opened at $158.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Standex International has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Standex International by 9,533.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Standex International by 230.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

