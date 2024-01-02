Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

SPB stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In other Spectrum Brands news, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

