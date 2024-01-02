SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.