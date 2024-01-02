Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (SOMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Southern Michigan Bancorp stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.

Get Southern Michigan Bancorp alerts:

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Michigan Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.