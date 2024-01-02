Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.44% of Snap-on worth $58,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 384.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total value of $1,899,922.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,600.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total transaction of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $288.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

