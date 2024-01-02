Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Financial Analysis

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) and Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellebrite DI has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smith Micro Software and Cellebrite DI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cellebrite DI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus target price of $3.44, suggesting a potential upside of 316.16%. Cellebrite DI has a consensus target price of $9.35, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Smith Micro Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than Cellebrite DI.

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Cellebrite DI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.22 -$29.28 million ($0.42) -1.97 Cellebrite DI $270.65 million 6.03 $120.81 million ($0.31) -27.93

Cellebrite DI has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Cellebrite DI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smith Micro Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cellebrite DI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smith Micro Software and Cellebrite DI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -58.82% -16.33% -12.67% Cellebrite DI -19.40% 119.62% 11.74%

Summary

Cellebrite DI beats Smith Micro Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that offers on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation. The company's Universal Forensic Extraction Device solution addresses problems in accessing digital information, including complicated device locks, encryption barriers, deleted and unknown content, and other obstacles that can prevent critical evidence from coming to light. It also offers Cellebrite Pathfinder helps investigators reach conclusions faster through automated data ingestion, normalization, consolidation, and visualization of a suspects' journey; CryptoCurrency Investigative Solutions, which analyze blockchain transactions together with related data from an extensive list of sources to identify and categorize wallets and transactions; and OSINT Investigate solution used to search, resolve, and enrich identifiers in open sources. In addition, the company provides Cellebrite Guardian, a cloud-based digital investigative data and evidence management SaaS solution that allows users to manage, store, share, and review investigative data and evidence from intake to creation of a final report; and Commander solution that enables collaboration across investigation functions to reduce manual processes. It serves federal and state and local agencies, as well as enterprise companies and service providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Petah Tikva, Israel. Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sun Corporation.

