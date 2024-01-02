Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

