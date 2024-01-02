SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $334.76 million and $27.43 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,448.89 or 0.99972273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011396 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010131 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00195954 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00019567 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,364,518,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,364,518,502.3521397 with 1,249,851,018.6960192 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33906633 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $22,969,356.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

