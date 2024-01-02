Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Simpson Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing to earn $8.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

SSD stock opened at $197.98 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $202.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 43.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

