Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Declines By 19.3%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 17,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,730 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,302,532,000 after buying an additional 541,053 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after buying an additional 2,777,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,416,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.19%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.