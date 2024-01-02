Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Drops By 19.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,061.3 days.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
Telenor ASA stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
