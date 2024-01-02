Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Drops By 19.4%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,061.3 days.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Telenor ASA stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

