Short Interest in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Decreases By 19.3%

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 49,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Seven Hills Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SEVN

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 230.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 55.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 331.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Hills Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.