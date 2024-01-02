Short Interest in PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Declines By 15.0%

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,256,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,478,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,569.0 days.
PeptiDream Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PPTDF opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05. PeptiDream has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.40.
About PeptiDream
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PeptiDream
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for PeptiDream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeptiDream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.