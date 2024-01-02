Short Interest in PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF) Declines By 15.0%

PeptiDream Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,256,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,478,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,569.0 days.

PeptiDream Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PPTDF opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05. PeptiDream has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

About PeptiDream

PeptiDream Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of constrained peptides, small molecules, and peptide-drug conjugate therapeutics. The company develops its products based on its Peptide Discovery Platform System, a drug finding platform that enables the production of non-standard peptide libraries for the identification of potent and selective macrocyclic peptide candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based, small molecule-based, peptide-drug conjugate, and multi-functional peptide conjugates -based therapeutics and diagnostics.

