Short Interest in Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Decreases By 7.9%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,507.0 days.

Icade Stock Performance

Icade stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Icade has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $52.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.

About Icade

As a commercial property investor (portfolio worth 7.7bn on a full consolidation basis as of 06/30/2023) and a developer of residential and commercial properties as well as public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

