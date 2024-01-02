Short Interest in Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Decreases By 7.9%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,507.0 days.
Icade Stock Performance
Icade stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Icade has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $52.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83.
About Icade
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Icade
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 2 gene-editing stocks reshaping hereditary disease treatments
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 4 reasons to buy Dutch Bros stock over Starbucks
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Weight Watchers gains from Oprah’s GLP-1 weight-loss
Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.