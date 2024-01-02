Short Interest in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Drops By 23.7%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,600 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 841,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLYC opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $151.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GlycoMimetics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

View Our Latest Report on GlycoMimetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 46,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.