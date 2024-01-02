Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Declines By 20.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,549.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CEVMF opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $76.85.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
