Short Interest in bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Decreases By 15.6%

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. bpost NV/SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that bpost NV/SA will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

