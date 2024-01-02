Short Interest in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Declines By 22.5%

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 649,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $322.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

