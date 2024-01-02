Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Increases By 12.5%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the November 30th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.5 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPF opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $7.48.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

