Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Declines By 22.6%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 919,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AVROBIO Stock Down 4.2 %

AVRO opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AVROBIO

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its position in AVROBIO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 4,541,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVRO

AVROBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.