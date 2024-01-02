Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Declines By 22.6%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,700 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 919,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AVROBIO Stock Down 4.2 %
AVRO opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AVROBIO
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on AVRO
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AVROBIO
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 gene-editing stocks reshaping hereditary disease treatments
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 4 reasons to buy Dutch Bros stock over Starbucks
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Weight Watchers gains from Oprah’s GLP-1 weight-loss
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.