Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Rises By 32.2%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Auddia Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUUD opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97. Auddia has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auddia in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUUD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Auddia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auddia in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform; and Podcast Hub, a content management system.

