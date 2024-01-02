Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Declines By 10.2%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 30th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.