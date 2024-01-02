Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Financial Survey

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Shore Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $68.76 million 1.95 $20.44 million $0.73 9.30 Shore Bancshares $143.38 million 3.29 $31.18 million $0.75 19.00

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shore Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FNCB Bancorp and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Shore Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Shore Bancshares has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Shore Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shore Bancshares is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 17.28% 11.94% 0.80% Shore Bancshares 5.95% 6.14% 0.60%

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 64.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Shore Bancshares beats FNCB Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including lines of credit, dealer floor plan lines, equipment loans, vehicle loans, and term loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine services. Shore Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

