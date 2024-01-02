Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,179 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

