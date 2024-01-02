Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $91,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,550,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 94,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $107.06.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.