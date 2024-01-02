Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 533 JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,552,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,804,000 after purchasing an additional 847,512 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,582,000. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,111,000.

Shares of JIRE stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

