Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.63. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0961 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

