Secret 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,783.85 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and approximately $3,783.85 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00133346 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00040890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00025035 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00356701 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,297.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

