Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.0% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $205.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.