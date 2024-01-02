Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $22.26 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Saga Communications during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

