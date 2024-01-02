RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Receives GBX 1,015 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,015 ($12.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on RS Group from GBX 940 ($11.97) to GBX 840 ($10.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

RS Group stock opened at GBX 819.60 ($10.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 757.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 747.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,639.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. RS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 551.20 ($7.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,134.91 ($14.45).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. RS Group’s payout ratio is 4,400.00%.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of £145,575 ($185,375.02). Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

