Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on January 19th

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $120.96 on Tuesday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $147.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Royal Gold by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,406,000 after acquiring an additional 242,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Gold by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

