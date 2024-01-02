Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $130.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

