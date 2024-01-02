Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 206 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 206 ($2.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.95) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of RR opened at GBX 299.70 ($3.82) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,498.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.14. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.26 ($1.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.10 ($3.99).

In other news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic purchased 15,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £31,327.86 ($39,892.86). In related news, insider Helen McCabe acquired 3 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £4,042 ($5,147.08) per share, with a total value of £12,126 ($15,441.23). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 15,586 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £31,327.86 ($39,892.86). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 131,219 shares of company stock valued at $34,598,085. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

