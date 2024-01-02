Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.18% of Robert Half worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Robert Half stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

