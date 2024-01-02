Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Cummins worth $65,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins stock opened at $239.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day moving average is $234.66. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

