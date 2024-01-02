Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 65,383 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,383 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.40% of Steel Dynamics worth $70,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.75. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

