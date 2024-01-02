Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 44,608 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,608 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $67,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ADM opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

