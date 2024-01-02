Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 111,716 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 111,716 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.30% of Keysight Technologies worth $70,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

KEYS stock opened at $159.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.88. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

