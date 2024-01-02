Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $53.92 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Prologis worth $53,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $133.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

