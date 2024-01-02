Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $51.75 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179,773 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Travelers Companies worth $51,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

