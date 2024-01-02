Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Republic Services worth $62,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,933,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,138,000 after purchasing an additional 433,931 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $164.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $167.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.70 and its 200 day moving average is $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

