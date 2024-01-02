Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 8,270 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $90,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 231.9% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 217.2% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 34,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.71. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $387.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

