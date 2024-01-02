Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 41,668 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,884 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.26% of Splunk worth $65,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,173,472,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467,378 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,120 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.74, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.06. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $152.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.22 and its 200 day moving average is $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

