Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 1,117.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,931,422 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.83% of iQIYI worth $82,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter worth approximately $4,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iQIYI by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 31.6% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,238,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 777,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 1,756.3% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.10.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.41. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.