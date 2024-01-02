Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 39,978 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 899,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.74% of Amdocs worth $76,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

