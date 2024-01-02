Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 138,770 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,770 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 54,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 69,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

WMT opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.