RLI Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RLI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $133.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.39. RLI has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $32,847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in RLI by 1,243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 157,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,444,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in RLI by 37,822.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 132,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

