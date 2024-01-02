Rakon Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Rakon has a total market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $7,610.12 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rakon

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

